Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brink’s worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brink’s by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,375,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Brink’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Brink’s stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 229,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

