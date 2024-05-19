Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Solo Brands worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 325,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.59. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

