Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. RB Global comprises about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $141,970,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,552,000. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in RB Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 110,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in RB Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in RB Global by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,043,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 650,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $80.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

