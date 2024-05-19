Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

