Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LiveRamp worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock remained flat at $33.16 during trading hours on Friday. 326,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,437. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

