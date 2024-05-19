Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Magna International worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. 1,758,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,728. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.