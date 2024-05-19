Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 188,556 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,556 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.01% of Viemed Healthcare worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 31.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $276.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

