Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,900 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Liquidity Services worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 71,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $600.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

