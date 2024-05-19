Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 637.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,552.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

COOP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 296,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.