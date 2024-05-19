Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil comprises approximately 0.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 249,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

