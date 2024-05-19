Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,620 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

