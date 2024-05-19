Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 734,240 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 734,240 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of North American Construction Group worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.93. 52,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.