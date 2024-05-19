Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE WPM traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,095. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

