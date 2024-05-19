Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $34.23. 300,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,079. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,624.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

