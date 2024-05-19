IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP Purchases Shares of 3,489,790 Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,489,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. Valens Semiconductor comprises approximately 4.5% of IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP owned 3.53% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,169,386 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,698,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 458,700 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 998,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,826 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 242,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.30. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

