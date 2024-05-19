Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

