Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 423 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $257.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,371. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

