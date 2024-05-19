ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,705. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.98.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

