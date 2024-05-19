ING Groep NV Buys 2,091 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.20. The stock had a trading volume of 677,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

