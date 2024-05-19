ING Groep NV Has $275.25 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.05% of Broadcom worth $275,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after purchasing an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

AVGO traded down $16.84 on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,311.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $656.00 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

