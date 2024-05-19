ING Groep NV Has $28.13 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545,397 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

