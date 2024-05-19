ING Groep NV Has $34.32 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 88,476 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. 4,450,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

