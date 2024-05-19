ING Groep NV Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.98. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

