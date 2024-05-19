Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,877 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 113,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

