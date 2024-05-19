iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 614,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

