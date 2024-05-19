Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 969.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 131,582 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 371,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.