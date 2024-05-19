Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CSX were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CSX by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after buying an additional 2,119,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CSX by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after buying an additional 1,609,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after buying an additional 1,446,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

