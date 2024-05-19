Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. 25,891,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199,848. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

