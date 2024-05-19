Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.44 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

