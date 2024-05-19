Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

