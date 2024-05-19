KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Holdings Cut by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.15% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,416,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCCA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. 30,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818. The company has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

