KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Holdings Cut by Lane Generational LLC

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Lane Generational LLC reduced its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCAFree Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC owned 0.15% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,416,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,183,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCCA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.68. 30,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818. The company has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

About KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

(Free Report)

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.