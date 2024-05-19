Lane Generational LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lane Generational LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,820.38.

Shares of MELI traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,749.17. The stock had a trading volume of 274,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,574.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

