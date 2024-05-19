Lane Generational LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions makes up approximately 3.3% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 503,780 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,121,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 732,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 176,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock worth $529,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

