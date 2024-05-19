Lane Generational LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 6.6% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.32. 2,259,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,187. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.