Lane Generational LLC Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lane Generational LLC decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 5.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,602,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,806. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

