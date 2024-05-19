Lane Generational LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lane Generational LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 731,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

