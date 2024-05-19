Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.