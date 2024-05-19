MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

