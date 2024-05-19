Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.92. The stock had a trading volume of 874,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $414.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.