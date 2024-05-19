Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.