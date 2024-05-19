Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
Fortrea Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of FTRE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.55. 1,437,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,262. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.
View Our Latest Report on FTRE
Fortrea Company Profile
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.