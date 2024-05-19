Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.49. 544,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average is $197.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.54 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

