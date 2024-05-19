Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 938 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. 8,596,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.