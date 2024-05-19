Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

