Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.