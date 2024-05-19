Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.49.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.