Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.87. 1,087,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.52 and its 200-day moving average is $314.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $345.18. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

