Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 86,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.71. 688,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

