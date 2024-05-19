Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $83.29. 682,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

