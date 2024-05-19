Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.12 and its 200-day moving average is $542.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

