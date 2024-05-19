Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

